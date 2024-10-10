Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Major Shareholder Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc Sells 3,440 Shares

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 3,440 shares of Wilhelmina International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $13,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 905,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,670.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 7,500 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $32,325.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 23,710 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $108,117.60.

On Thursday, September 19th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 53 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $270.30.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 2,900 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $16,559.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 100 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $506.00.

WHLM stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 million, a PE ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. Wilhelmina International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.62.

Wilhelmina International ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 2.51%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

