TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Bank of America

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $173.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.82.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $147.43 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.02.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,893.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,663.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 209.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

