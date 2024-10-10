iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 3,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. TNF LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.45 and a 200-day moving average of $107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.32 and a 52 week high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

