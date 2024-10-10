City Holding Co. Sells 1,495 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

City Holding Co. decreased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $56.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average of $61.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

