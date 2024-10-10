Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Truist Financial

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VRNA. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Verona Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRNA

Verona Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 0.44.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.53). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 504,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 86,809 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28,071 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 1,054.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 21,384 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.