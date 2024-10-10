Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FBIN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.10.

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.28.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 29.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIN. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 48.8% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,326,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,866,000 after buying an additional 2,075,673 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,840,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,501,000 after acquiring an additional 167,758 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,480,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,386,000 after purchasing an additional 94,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,507,000 after purchasing an additional 24,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 906,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,873,000 after purchasing an additional 189,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

