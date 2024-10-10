Clarus Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,422 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.76. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $56.18.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $6.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

