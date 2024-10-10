Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys New Stake in First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (NASDAQ:SHRY)

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (NASDAQ:SHRY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned about 1.50% of First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

SHRY opened at $41.36 on Thursday. First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $41.36. The company has a market cap of $20.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77.

First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (SHRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Shareholder Yield index. The fund offers passive management by tracking an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted based on shareholder yield characterized by dividends, net shares buybacks, and debt reduction.

