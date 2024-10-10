Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) PT Lowered to $1.00 at HC Wainwright

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Intrusion has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

