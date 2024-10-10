TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on TransUnion from $97.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $106.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.92 and its 200 day moving average is $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransUnion news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $38,709.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,837.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $38,709.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,837.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,580 shares of company stock worth $2,328,929 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 237.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in TransUnion by 963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 156.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

