Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group raised Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $69.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of -0.04. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.42.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $103,648.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,830.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $103,648.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $97,830.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $241,668.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,285,780. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,255 shares of company stock worth $4,200,495. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wynn Capital LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 340.9% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 66,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 23,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

