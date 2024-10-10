HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 152.10% from the stock’s current price.

ENTA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

ENTA opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $226.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.36. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 160.27% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The company had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $91,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,926.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after acquiring an additional 134,292 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

