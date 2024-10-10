BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $2,358,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 568,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after purchasing an additional 91,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,214,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 91,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.87. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

