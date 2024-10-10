UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $104.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $58.92 and a fifty-two week high of $109.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.78.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $390.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 10,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $940,695.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,796 shares in the company, valued at $23,975,028. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UMB Financial news, EVP Amy Harris sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $69,956.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,549.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 10,115 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $940,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,975,028. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,596 shares of company stock worth $4,224,884 over the last three months. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 69.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

