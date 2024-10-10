Clarus Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,098,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,755,000 after purchasing an additional 982,341 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,333,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,163,000 after buying an additional 860,698 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 96.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 481,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after buying an additional 236,257 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,108,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,328,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $81.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.08 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.