Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 75.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $29.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.44 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 46,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $1,286,035.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,797.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Heinrich Dreismann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,578.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 46,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $1,286,035.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,797.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

