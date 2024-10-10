Piper Sandler Trims Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Target Price to $13.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Freshworks stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 0.73. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. Freshworks’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $93,199.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,406.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $93,199.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,406.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $52,668.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,629.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,555 shares of company stock valued at $481,940 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Freshworks by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freshworks by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

