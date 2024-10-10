OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

OnKure Therapeutics Stock Performance

