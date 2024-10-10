Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Position Trimmed by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.9% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.0 %

YUM opened at $134.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.25 and a 200-day moving average of $135.38. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YUM

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,275,158.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $179,856.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,414.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,629 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.