Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in MSA Safety by 30.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in MSA Safety by 35.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 122,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,792,000 after acquiring an additional 32,054 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in MSA Safety by 231.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 44,625 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in MSA Safety by 80.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth about $3,625,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $745,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,117. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair upgraded shares of MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $172.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.84 and its 200 day moving average is $183.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.99. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $147.35 and a 52-week high of $200.60.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.04. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $462.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

