City Holding Co. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $268.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.56 and a 200-day moving average of $253.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $269.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

