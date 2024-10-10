City Holding Co. Sells 667 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18,078.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,198,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,914 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 45,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 29,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $56.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $58.94.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

