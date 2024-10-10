City Holding Co. Reduces Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. City Holding Co. owned about 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $758.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.32.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

