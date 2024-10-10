Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shellback Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 557.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,274,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,619 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Amer Sports by 308.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,106,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,420 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,983,000 after buying an additional 965,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Nomura Securities raised Amer Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Amer Sports from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Amer Sports Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AS opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.59 million. Amer Sports had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

