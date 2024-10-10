Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stock Position Cut by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 98.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 120,689 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 251.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 63,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 708.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 124.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,827 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 891.9% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:RL opened at $195.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.60 and a fifty-two week high of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.36.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $193.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.