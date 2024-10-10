HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,433 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Breakout Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $18,894,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,709,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,378,000 after acquiring an additional 421,740 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 580.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 805,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,079,000 after purchasing an additional 686,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 139,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HDB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

HDB stock opened at $59.99 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $111.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.95.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

