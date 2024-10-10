Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII opened at $258.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.58 and a 52-week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

