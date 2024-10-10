City Holding Co. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,841,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 67,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,412,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,231,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWX opened at $56.38 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.03.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.