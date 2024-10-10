Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Boosted by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

