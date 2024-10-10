9,827 Shares in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in WNS by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 515,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,596,000 after buying an additional 48,640 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in WNS by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 747,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,256,000 after purchasing an additional 28,833 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 105,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 29,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 16.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.90. WNS has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $74.54.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

