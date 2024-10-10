Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,548 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $9,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 75.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $3,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,387 shares in the company, valued at $592,570. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $291,567.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,570. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,284 shares of company stock worth $23,800,887 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STX opened at $109.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.24. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $64.12 and a 52 week high of $113.57. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of -84.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

