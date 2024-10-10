Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $4.48 Million in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,122,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,138,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 902,530 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,194,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,393 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 0.8 %

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

Insider Transactions at indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.61 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.48% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $287,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 977,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,645.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.