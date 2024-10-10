Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $4.48 Million in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,122,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,138,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 902,530 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,194,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,393 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
indie Semiconductor Stock Down 0.8 %
indie Semiconductor stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $8.69.
Insider Transactions at indie Semiconductor
In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $287,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 977,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,645.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.
indie Semiconductor Company Profile
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.
