552,909 Shares in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 552,909 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,714,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,553,000 after acquiring an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Quanex Building Products Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $280.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Quanex Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.