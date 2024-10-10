Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 61,010 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 110.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,010 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPM. Marketfield Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 88,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 33,337 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 56,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,646,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,235,000 after buying an additional 550,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 878,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,227,000 after buying an additional 68,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

NYSE WPM opened at $59.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.32. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

