Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 127,508 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,467,000 after buying an additional 42,778 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 61,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 1.38. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $56.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.28 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

