542,904 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 542,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,783,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 69,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 39.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,285. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

