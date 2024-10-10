Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stock Position Trimmed by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $13,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 251.1% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $236.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $264,734.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,812.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $216.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.26. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $143.96 and a 52 week high of $227.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

