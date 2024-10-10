Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,005 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in Brookfield by 1,049.1% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 610,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 557,749 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 62.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Up 0.9 %

BN stock opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.93 billion, a PE ratio of 86.70 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average of $44.89.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.59.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

