Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $7.80 Million Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,757 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,528,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,026,000 after purchasing an additional 307,627 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,796,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 762.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 504,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 446,074 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 99,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 145,922 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,160,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 462,581 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.73 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,637.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BE. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Read Our Latest Report on BE

About Bloom Energy

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.