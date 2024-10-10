Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,592.8% during the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,212,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,230 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 78.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,494,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,962 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,720.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 511,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,309,000 after acquiring an additional 483,673 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,094,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,456,000 after purchasing an additional 426,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,822,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,669,000 after purchasing an additional 294,290 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,732.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $51.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.35.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSCC has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

