Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Indivior were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Indivior during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its holdings in Indivior by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 72,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 33,168 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Indivior by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 24,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

NASDAQ:INDV opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 944.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88. Indivior PLC has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $23.22.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.90 million. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 654.82% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

