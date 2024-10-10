Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $9.58 Million in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 470,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,580,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STWD. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 42,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 54,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 33.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 33.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 116,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.13%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

