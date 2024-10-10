Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,119 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Popular were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Popular by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,816,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,240,000 after acquiring an additional 216,855 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $96.50 on Thursday. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $105.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average of $92.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.57 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $577,499.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,387.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Popular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

