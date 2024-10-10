269,465 Shares in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 269,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 97.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 117,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

Kornit Digital stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.92.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $48.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

