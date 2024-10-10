Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 206,587 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 68.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 206,587 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $14,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.7 %

BX opened at $148.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.59 and a 52 week high of $161.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 115.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

