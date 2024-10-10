Park Place Capital Corp Makes New Investment in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALKT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALKT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

Alkami Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.32 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alkami Technology news, CEO Alex Shootman sold 37,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,207 shares in the company, valued at $31,422,158.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Alex Shootman sold 37,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,123,300.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,422,158.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 69,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $2,317,496.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 489,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,314,595.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,648,416 shares of company stock worth $113,920,758. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

