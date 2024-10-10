Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $812,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,381 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,521,000. Slagle Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,760.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 202,018 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average is $58.20. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.37 and a 52-week high of $59.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

