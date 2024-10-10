Atomi Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPMO stock opened at $92.94 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.32 and a fifty-two week high of $93.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.