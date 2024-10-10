Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,054,000 after buying an additional 647,192 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,276,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,771,000 after purchasing an additional 51,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,408,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,289,000 after purchasing an additional 55,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

DELL opened at $122.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.93.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,978,043 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,671,062 in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

