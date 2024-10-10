Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,996 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSJS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 27,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.03 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.68.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

